Lokpal Sees Surge in Anti-Corruption Complaints
Between 2025-26, the Lokpal registered 389 complaints with 336 disposed, as per Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This significant volume marks a notable increase from previous years. The ministry's data shows fluctuating numbers, reflecting the agency's evolving role in addressing corruption issues over recent years in India.
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The anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal registered 389 complaints in the financial year 2025-26, confirmed Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Out of these, 336 complaints have been addressed, Singh revealed in a written statement presented to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
In response to a parliamentarian query on the complaint statistics over the past five years, Singh provided comprehensive data showcasing the increase in grievances. Notably, during 2023-24, the Lokpal registered 166 complaints, disposing of 16.
The previous fiscal years also showed fluctuations. In 2022-23, 320 complaints were filed, with 316 resolved. The year before saw 147 out of 149 cases addressed, underscoring the Lokpal's role in handling corruption in India.
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