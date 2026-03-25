Lokpal Sees Surge in Anti-Corruption Complaints

The anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal registered 389 complaints in the financial year 2025-26, confirmed Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Out of these, 336 complaints have been addressed, Singh revealed in a written statement presented to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In response to a parliamentarian query on the complaint statistics over the past five years, Singh provided comprehensive data showcasing the increase in grievances. Notably, during 2023-24, the Lokpal registered 166 complaints, disposing of 16.

The previous fiscal years also showed fluctuations. In 2022-23, 320 complaints were filed, with 316 resolved. The year before saw 147 out of 149 cases addressed, underscoring the Lokpal's role in handling corruption in India.