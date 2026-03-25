Parliament Passes Controversial Transgender Rights Amendment Bill

Parliament has passed a controversial amendment to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, despite opposition calls to refer it to a select committee. The bill, which aims to narrow the scope by focusing on discrimination based solely on biological reasons, was approved by the Rajya Sabha after passing in the Lok Sabha.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar argued that the legislation is essential for ensuring legal protection for transgender individuals. He emphasized the government's commitment to integrating marginalized groups into the societal mainstream, noting the establishment of welfare boards in over 30 states.

Despite supportive arguments from government officials, opposition members expressed concerns that the bill's vague language could undermine protection efforts. They urged for broader consultations to address potential risks and argued that the current scope could inadvertently instigate fear rather than offer real protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)