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Honoring Valor: Lt Governor Saxena's Tribute at Ladakh's Hall of Fame

Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited Ladakh's Hall of Fame, paying tribute to soldiers who died defending India. Recognizing their sacrifice in brutal conditions, he praised their courage and viewed the museum showcasing major military operations including Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:08 IST
Honoring Valor: Lt Governor Saxena's Tribute at Ladakh's Hall of Fame
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Ladakh's Hall of Fame was the site of a poignant tribute as Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena paid his respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India. Laying a wreath at the war memorial, he honored those who defended the nation in extremely harsh conditions.

Upon his arrival, Saxena was greeted by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding 14 Corps. In his address, Saxena emphasized the importance of remembering the soldiers' sacrifices with gratitude and respect, acknowledging the debt owed to them and their families.

During his visit, Saxena explored the museum, which highlights the distinguished acts of bravery by the Indian Army in key operations like Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay, praising the enduring dedication and patriotism of soldiers protecting the country's frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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