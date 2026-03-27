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Vietnam's Central Bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong Shifts Focus to Parliament Role

Governor Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam's central bank is stepping down to assume a new parliamentary role, following national elections. Her departure, seen as part of legislative restructuring, is unlikely to impact monetary policy significantly amidst a global energy crisis. Asian central banks strive to bolster market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:31 IST
Vietnam's Central Bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong Shifts Focus to Parliament Role
Governor

Vietnam's central bank Governor Nguyen Thi Hong is set to step down from her role at the end of her term to concentrate on a new position in parliament, insiders revealed to Reuters on Friday. Despite being permitted to hold roles simultaneously as governor and lawmaker, Hong is expected to occupy a senior role in parliament following the national elections.

Her exit is anticipated to have minimal effect on monetary policy, occurring amid a critical era where central banks globally are grappling with an energy crisis sparked by the Iran war. The State Bank of Vietnam has not yet commented on this transition, and Hong remains unreachable. Information on this matter is closely guarded and yet to be publicly disclosed.

Since 2020, Hong has led Vietnam's central bank, with her tenure closely linked to the upcoming formation of a new administration in April. The Communist Party dominates the government, wielding overriding authority on significant policy stances. Meanwhile, Asian central banks are making proactive efforts to enhance market confidence, evidenced by strategic financial maneuvers in South Korea and the Philippines.

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