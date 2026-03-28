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AMMK Unveils Tamil Nadu Election Candidates: A Strategic Move

The AMMK released its list of 11 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including two former ministers. TTV Dhinakaran, the party's founder, also presented the manifesto which focuses on honoring freedom fighters and promoting farmer welfare. The party is part of the NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:28 IST
AMMK Unveils Tamil Nadu Election Candidates: A Strategic Move
  • Country:
  • India

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), a constituent of the NDA, has revealed its lineup of 11 candidates for the upcoming April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, featuring two former ministers among the nominees.

During a press briefing, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran announced the candidates and simultaneously launched the party's election manifesto. G Senthamizhan, who served as a minister in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet from 2011 to 2016, will contest from the Saidapet constituency.

The AMMK's manifesto pledges to advocate for the Bharat Ratna recognition for both freedom fighter Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, while also emphasizing initiatives for farmer welfare and natural farming promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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