AMMK Unveils Tamil Nadu Election Candidates: A Strategic Move

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), a constituent of the NDA, has revealed its lineup of 11 candidates for the upcoming April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, featuring two former ministers among the nominees.

During a press briefing, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran announced the candidates and simultaneously launched the party's election manifesto. G Senthamizhan, who served as a minister in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet from 2011 to 2016, will contest from the Saidapet constituency.

The AMMK's manifesto pledges to advocate for the Bharat Ratna recognition for both freedom fighter Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, while also emphasizing initiatives for farmer welfare and natural farming promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)