Tragedy at Sea: Greece's Migrant Crisis Unfolds

Twenty-two migrants tragically lost their lives off the coast of Greece after spending six perilous days at sea in a rubber boat, according to sources from the Greek coast guard.

A Frontex European border agency vessel managed to rescue 26 individuals near the island of Crete, shedding light on the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants.

The situation highlights the extreme risks and urgent need for better solutions regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)