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Tragedy at Sea: Greece's Migrant Crisis Unfolds

A tragedy has struck off the coast of Greece, where 22 migrants died after being at sea for six days in a rubber boat. Meanwhile, 26 survivors were rescued near the island of Crete by a Frontex border agency vessel. The incident underscores the hazards faced by migrants seeking safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:53 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Greece's Migrant Crisis Unfolds
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Twenty-two migrants tragically lost their lives off the coast of Greece after spending six perilous days at sea in a rubber boat, according to sources from the Greek coast guard.

A Frontex European border agency vessel managed to rescue 26 individuals near the island of Crete, shedding light on the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants.

The situation highlights the extreme risks and urgent need for better solutions regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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