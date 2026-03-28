AI-Generated Political Ads: The Deepfake Dilemma

AI-generated deepfake advertisements are increasingly used in U.S. political campaigns, primarily by Republicans, according to political experts and recent reviews of campaign ads. These highly realistic videos often feature manipulated footage of politicians, propagating misleading information without robust federal oversight.

State governments are racing to catch up, with 28 states enacting legislation targeting AI's role in political messaging. However, most laws focus on disclosure rather than prohibitive measures, leaving a patchwork of regulations that do not cover unregulated social media spread of these videos.

Experts are concerned that such deepfake ads could further undermine voter trust in democratic institutions, while political campaigns view them as cost-effective messaging tools. The absence of comprehensive regulation poses potential risks to electoral integrity as AI technology advances rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)