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Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critique of Congress

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of fostering an 'infiltration model' to maintain power, claiming they compromised Assam's resources to create a vote bank. He praised BJP for focusing on development, highlighting schemes for women's welfare and job creation. The minister criticized Congress's historical actions and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:33 IST
Allegations of Infiltration and Development: Union Minister's Strong Critique of Congress
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, thrusting allegations at the Congress, accused the party of creating a network of infiltrators to maintain control in Assam. Speaking at a rally, he condemned their tactics as compromising the state's resources for electoral gain.

Chouhan contrasted this with the BJP's governance model, which he claims upholds the values of Srimanta Sankardeva and works towards the welfare of citizens. Highlighting the importance of development initiatives, he praised schemes like Assam's 'Orunodoi' and Madhya Pradesh's 'Laadli' which aim to empower women.

The Minister further criticized Congress's historical governance, accusing them of mishandling critical situations and promoting dynastic politics, while asserting that BJP's leadership is leading Assam to a new era of growth and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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