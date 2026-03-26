Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: A High-Stakes Battle Between AIADMK and DMK

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections draw near, the political battleground is intensifying between the AIADMK and DMK camps. The AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, is maneuvering to gain an early advantage, focusing on seat-sharing arrangements and candidate selections.

The ruling DMK, led by M K Stalin, is also gearing up by mobilizing its resources and alliances to secure a decisive victory. Both parties are targeting key urban strongholds, with the AIADMK aiming to contest from 169 of the state's constituencies and the DMK seeking to contest from 175.

The electoral contest is further energized by the entry of actor-politician Vijay, adding a cinematic flair to the proceedings. As alliances and strategies solidify, the state's political climate is set to reach a fever pitch ahead of the April 23 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)