DMK Finalizes Seat Allocation for Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls
The DMK in Tamil Nadu has completed its alliance's seat distribution for the April 23 Assembly elections. The agreement details the seats allotted to major allies like Congress and DMDK, as well as Left parties and VCK. DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance in the state.
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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has successfully completed its seat-sharing negotiations with allies for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. The coalition, known as the Secular Progressive Alliance, comprises major political entities like the Congress, Left parties, VCK, and DMDK.
Under the alliance's distribution plan, Congress benefits with 28 key constituencies, including Ponneri and Erode East. DMDK, headed by Premalatha Vijayakanth, has secured 10 seats with areas like Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been allotted eight seats with strongholds such as Kattumannarkoil and Panrutti. The Left parties, CPI and CPI (M), will contest five seats each; the CPI (M) includes Padmanabhapuram, and the CPI Braces for Thalli. MDMK, led by Vaiko, will contest four seats, featuring Madurai South.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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