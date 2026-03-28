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DMK's Strategic Candidate Reveal: Stalin Aims for Successive Term

DMK President M K Stalin announced the party's nominees for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, aiming for a successive term in power. Retaining most key ministers, Stalin introduced new faces, including former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. The DMK is contesting 175 out of 234 seats, marking a strategic shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:54 IST
DMK's Strategic Candidate Reveal: Stalin Aims for Successive Term
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In a bold move, DMK President M K Stalin unveiled the party's 164 candidates, including himself, for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated for April 23. He confidently asserted that the DMK's new term in government would mark '2.0,' positioning the party for another tenure in power.

Stalin retained the majority of his cabinet colleagues but showcased a noteworthy shift by excluding senior party leader K Ponmudy due to past controversies. Instead, the political spotlight has turned to Ponmudy's son, Pon Gautama Sigamani, who has been nominated from Tirukkovilur.

In a significant development, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam joined the DMK roster and will contest from Bodinayakkanur, reflecting a strategic expansion of DMK's influence in traditionally AIADMK strongholds like Coimbatore. The party's candidate list includes 29 lawyers, 17 engineers, and 15 doctors, with 18 women among the nominees.

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