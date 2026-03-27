Amaravati's Revival: Andhra Pradesh Seeks Capital Status

The Andhra Pradesh assembly is preparing to pass a crucial resolution to secure legal recognition for Amaravati as the state's capital city. The initiative, approved by the state cabinet, aims to reignite the vision for Amaravati after years of stalled development under previous governance.

During the YSRCP government's term, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed a divisive three-capital model, leading to paused projects initiated by TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and sparking protests from local farmers. However, the plan lost traction following the YSRCP's electoral defeat in 2024, as the TDP-led NDA seeks to revive Amaravati's growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged support for the project, relaunching its construction. The state government has initiated a land pooling scheme to acquire additional acres for major infrastructural projects, including an international airport and new transport links. The assembly also plans to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 to solidify Amaravati's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)