Only two parties fighting Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and partnership of BJP, LDF: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:29 IST
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- India
Only two parties fighting Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and partnership of BJP, LDF: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
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