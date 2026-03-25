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TDP Minister Pushes For Accelerated Polavaram Project Approvals

TDP's Nimmala Rama Naidu met Jal Shakti Ministry's VL Kantha Rao to discuss the rapid progress of the Polavaram project, highlighting the need for immediate design approvals and financial support. The meeting also covered water management collaborations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including project telemetry and inter-state river management board allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:04 IST
TDP Minister Pushes For Accelerated Polavaram Project Approvals
TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu with Union Secretary of Jal Shakti, V L Kantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party's Minister, Nimmala Rama Naidu, advocated for expedited approvals at a meeting with VL Kantha Rao from the Jal Shakti Ministry in New Delhi. The focus was on the swift progress of the Polavaram project, including construction and relief efforts for displaced families.

Naidu emphasized the need for pending design approvals and support for enhancing the Polavaram canals' capacity to 17,500 cusecs. He urged for technical and financial backing for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project to harness the abundant, yet waste, Godavari floodwaters.

The meeting also addressed protecting coastal areas from erosive weather impacts and strengthening key river embankments. Assurances were made for support under various schemes, while significant water management collaborations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were deliberated, leading to strategic agreements.

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