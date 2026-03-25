Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions at Russia's Baltic Oil Terminals

Russia's crucial Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, have suspended oil loadings due to significant damage from Ukrainian drone attacks. The attacks caused a fire that was visible from Finland, two anonymous sources confirmed to Reuters.

These latest strikes are part of one of the most extensive assaults on Russian oil facilities since the war began four years ago, escalating uncertainties in global oil markets as tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East. Dramatic visuals of black smoke have been circulating on Telegram, observed miles away across the Gulf of Finland, as reported by Helsingin Sanomat.

Russia's defense ministry reported shooting down 389 Ukrainian drones, including ones over Moscow, in a bid to curb damage. Ust-Luga and Primorsk were previously attacked, suspending exports, but operations had tentatively resumed by Monday. Overall, the ongoing drone assault is Ukraine's strategy to undermine Russia's war financing as peace talks remain at an impasse.