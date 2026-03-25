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Jai Ram Thakur's Prime Ministerial Meeting Sparks Political Debate

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking political debate over the nature and intent of such meetings. Thakur emphasized the need for equality in political engagements and voiced concerns over selective criticism, especially when involving opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:58 IST
Jai Ram Thakur's Prime Ministerial Meeting Sparks Political Debate
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent New Delhi meeting, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thakur expressed that the meeting addressed various state-related issues and stressed that such interactions should remain above political distortion.

Thakur, speaking to media personnel in Shimla, lambasted critics for questioning political dialogues, arguing for balanced perceptions. He emphasized that leaders should freely meet without facing unwarranted scrutiny and pointed to disparity in reactions to similar meetings involving opposition figures like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP leader further condemned what he perceived as selective outrage, encouraging a fair approach to political engagements. Thakur left Delhi with reassurances from Modi on focusing on Himachal Pradesh's priorities. He later lauded Modi's leadership on social media, celebrating his historic track record in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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