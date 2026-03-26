SDPI Strategically Withdraws Candidates, Sparks Political Debate

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has made a strategic decision to withdraw its candidates from critical constituencies in Kerala, including Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Mankada in Malappuram district. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to prevent vote division among parties opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SDPI's candidate in Manjeshwar, Ashraf K M, withdrew his nomination following a morning meeting at Uppala attended by state leaders. Despite initial reluctance, Ashraf later stated the decision was taken by the party's state leadership. By doing so, SDPI hopes to maintain unity against the BJP's rising influence in crucial constituencies.

The withdrawal has elicited strong reactions, notably from BJP leader K Surendran, who is contesting in Manjeshwar. Surendran accused Congress leader V D Satheesan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty of orchestrating the SDPI's withdrawal. He expressed confidence in his chances of securing the seat, despite past losses by narrow margins.