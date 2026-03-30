Homage to a Heritage: Bihar's Connection to Mauritius' Founding Father

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the founding father of Mauritius, on his 125th birth anniversary. The tribute ceremony took place at Ramgulam Chowk in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, organized by the International Cooperation Council.

Samrat Choudhary highlighted Ramgoolam's ancestral roots in Bihar, underscoring a connection frequently celebrated by Ramgoolam himself. In a post on X, Choudhary praised Ramgoolam's life as a symbol of sacrifice, service, and dedication to public welfare, inspired by the Bihari soil.

Widely recognized as the architect of modern Mauritius, Ramgoolam was instrumental in the country's independence in 1968, serving as its first Prime Minister. His ideals continue to inspire efforts towards societal and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)