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Homage to a Heritage: Bihar's Connection to Mauritius' Founding Father

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary honored Mauritius' founding father Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam on his 125th birth anniversary, highlighting Ramgoolam's deep roots in Bihar. The tribute ceremony was held in Patna, emphasizing Ramgoolam's legacy in both Mauritius and Bihar, inspiring dedication to societal and national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:28 IST
Homage to a Heritage: Bihar's Connection to Mauritius' Founding Father
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  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the founding father of Mauritius, on his 125th birth anniversary. The tribute ceremony took place at Ramgulam Chowk in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, organized by the International Cooperation Council.

Samrat Choudhary highlighted Ramgoolam's ancestral roots in Bihar, underscoring a connection frequently celebrated by Ramgoolam himself. In a post on X, Choudhary praised Ramgoolam's life as a symbol of sacrifice, service, and dedication to public welfare, inspired by the Bihari soil.

Widely recognized as the architect of modern Mauritius, Ramgoolam was instrumental in the country's independence in 1968, serving as its first Prime Minister. His ideals continue to inspire efforts towards societal and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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