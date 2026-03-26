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Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: Health Update and Political Implications

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi with a systemic infection. She is stable and responding to treatment. Rahul Gandhi, concerned for his mother, canceled his Kerala visit. The hospitalization highlights persistent health issues, affecting Gandhi's public engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:31 IST
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized: Health Update and Political Implications
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, was hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night due to a fever linked to a systemic infection, hospital authorities confirmed. She is receiving antibiotics and is under close medical supervision by a team led by Dr. Ajay Swaroop.

The hospital reports that Gandhi's condition is stable. Medical professionals are conducting tests to investigate potential infections in her stomach and urinary tract. Concurrently, Rahul Gandhi, her son and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited her after canceling a scheduled trip to Kerala due to her hospitalization.

Rahul addressed a rally in Kozhikode virtually, citing his mother's health as the reason for his absence. He expressed gratitude for the medical staff, particularly a nurse from Kerala, for their care. This incident follows Sonia Gandhi's previous hospitalizations, including one last June for stomach-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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