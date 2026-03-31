China and EU Lawmakers Reignite Diplomatic Engagement

China warmly welcomed the visit of EU lawmakers, marking the first such engagement in eight years. This diplomatic event aims to mend the strained relations affected by trade policies and political disagreements.

The visit by European lawmakers, focusing on market and consumer protection, represents a cautious move toward re-engagement between Beijing and Brussels. The delegation will address digital and e-commerce sector challenges, fostering fair competition between China and the EU bloc.

In parallel, another EU group visited Taiwan, led by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. They met Taiwan's President, promoting ongoing collaboration in strategic industries. This move aligns with Taiwan's proactive approach towards nurturing relations with European nations despite Beijing's objections.