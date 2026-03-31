Political War of Words: Baghel vs. Shah Over Naxal Claims

In an escalating war of words, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading falsehoods about Congress's efforts to curb Naxal activities during its tenure. Baghel refuted Shah's claims that the Congress government did nothing substantial, pointing to various developmental initiatives undertaken in Bastar.

Amit Shah had earlier asserted in the Lok Sabha that the BJP had effectively neutralized the Naxal threat by almost dismantling the central structure of Maoist extremism. He accused Congress of failing to act decisively, suggesting that the Red Corridor was sustained with possible support from those in power during the Congress regime.

As the debate intensifies, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai accused Baghel of misleading the public and covering up his government's failures. Baghel countered by questioning when government-promised funds to Naxal-free villages would be distributed, urging Shah to apologize for his statements.