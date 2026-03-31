Siddaramaiah Boosts Confidence for Congress Candidate in Bagalkote

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence in the Congress's prospects in the Bagalkote assembly by-election, emphasizing strong public backing for candidate Umesh Meti. Campaigning in the constituency, Siddaramaiah asserted that the electoral atmosphere favored the Congress, predicting a favorable outcome for Meti.

Highlighting the late HY Meti's contributions, Siddaramaiah pointed out his extensive work for Bagalkote's development. Addressing BJP's criticism of his campaign efforts, he dismissed their claims as attempts to mask a fear of defeat, reaffirming Congress's tradition of supporting the families of deceased MLAs in elections.

Siddaramaiah also addressed remarks by BJP leader Narayanaswamy, stating his commitment to the Congress leadership's decisions and declining to comment on opposition claims. He criticized the BJP's lack of attention to regional issues during its tenure and confirmed party support for Congress candidate Pailwan Sadiq in Davangere South.