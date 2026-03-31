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Judge Reverses Migrant Status Termination

A federal judge in Boston has ordered the reversal of a Trump administration decision to terminate the legal status of thousands of migrants using an app for temporary residency. The judge ruled the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully by sending mass emails to 900,000 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:51 IST
Judge Reverses Migrant Status Termination
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision on Tuesday, Boston's federal judge Allison Burroughs overturned the Trump administration's termination of legal status for thousands of migrants. The decision concerns those who entered the U.S. through the CBP One app, a system introduced by President Joe Biden for temporary residency.

The ruling finds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security acted illegally when it informed up to 900,000 individuals in April 2025 that their time in the United States had expired and they needed to leave.

This judgment marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over immigration policies and the use of technology in managing migrant status. The CBP One app continues to be a central tool in Biden's approach to temporary residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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