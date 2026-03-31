Judge Reverses Migrant Status Termination

In a landmark decision on Tuesday, Boston's federal judge Allison Burroughs overturned the Trump administration's termination of legal status for thousands of migrants. The decision concerns those who entered the U.S. through the CBP One app, a system introduced by President Joe Biden for temporary residency.

The ruling finds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security acted illegally when it informed up to 900,000 individuals in April 2025 that their time in the United States had expired and they needed to leave.

This judgment marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over immigration policies and the use of technology in managing migrant status. The CBP One app continues to be a central tool in Biden's approach to temporary residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)