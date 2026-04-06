Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

The political climate in West Bengal is heating up as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have moved the Election Commission with complaints against one another, citing threats, hate speeches, and abusive remarks.

The controversy centers around the BJP's Panihati candidate, the mother of a RG Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered, and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah ignited a counter-complaint. The TMC accused the BJP candidate of making threatening remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging the commission to take strict action.

The BJP hit back by accusing Kalyan Banerjee of making derogatory remarks against Amit Shah, claiming a persistent pattern of inflammatory rhetoric. The Panihati seat remains a hotbed of political significance as the BJP fields a candidate symbolizing resistance against the state's failures, while the TMC accuses the BJP of politicizing personal tragedies.