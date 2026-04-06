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Dilip Ghosh Positions BJP as West Bengal's Harbinger of Change

BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh asserts the need for political change in West Bengal, portraying BJP as the state's only viable alternative after perceived regression under the Trinamool Congress. He underscores Prime Minister Modi's influence and addresses issues like women's empowerment while dismissing allegations on EVMs by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST
Dilip Ghosh Positions BJP as West Bengal's Harbinger of Change
BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Dilip Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, declared on Monday that the BJP stands as the 'only viable alternative' to the current governance in West Bengal. Ghosh pointed to a decade and a half of perceived regression under the Trinamool Congress, suggesting that residents are eager for transformative change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's endorsement of change has struck a chord across the state, Ghosh asserted, adding weight to the BJP's campaign. Noting the party's organizational prowess, Ghosh highlighted that the BJP's functioning model attracts national and international interest, underpinning a new political culture.

Addressing women's empowerment, Ghosh emphasized the need for an enabling environment, citing historical precedents of female leadership in Bengal. He also refuted allegations regarding EVM tampering made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing them as unfounded distractions from pressing issues. The state is slated for polls on April 23 and 29, with results announced on May 4.

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