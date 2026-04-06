Nehru Backs Poyyamozhi for Thiruverumbur's Future at Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru took to the streets of Thiruverumbur's Ponmalai area, rallying support for state Education Minister and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Nehru spotlighted Poyyamozhi's pivotal role in implementing welfare schemes and praised his efforts in enhancing education infrastructure in Tiruchirappalli.

Highlighting Poyyamozhi's commendable tenure over the past five years, Nehru credited him for spearheading projects like a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium in the constituency. He urged residents to back Poyyamozhi for a decisive electoral victory. Concurrently, Poyyamozhi, contesting the seat for a third time, recounted his achievements, such as student welfare initiatives including a breakfast scheme, underscoring his commitment to continue them if re-elected.

Poyyamozhi pledged to transform the constituency into a model one across Tamil Nadu, as it heads towards the April 23 elections, alongside 234 other state constituencies. The stakes are high as poll results are set for May 4, with Poyyamozhi looking to uphold his winning streak against a historical backdrop of fierce electoral contests.