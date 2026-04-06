Left Menu

Nehru Backs Poyyamozhi for Thiruverumbur's Future at Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru campaigned for Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the Thiruverumbur constituency. Nehru highlighted Poyyamozhi's developmental efforts, including educational reforms and infrastructure projects. Poyyamozhi aims to secure another term, promising to elevate Thiruverumbur as a model constituency. Elections are set for April 23, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:31 IST
Nehru Backs Poyyamozhi for Thiruverumbur's Future at Tamil Nadu Election Campaign
DMK leaders KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru took to the streets of Thiruverumbur's Ponmalai area, rallying support for state Education Minister and DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Nehru spotlighted Poyyamozhi's pivotal role in implementing welfare schemes and praised his efforts in enhancing education infrastructure in Tiruchirappalli.

Highlighting Poyyamozhi's commendable tenure over the past five years, Nehru credited him for spearheading projects like a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium in the constituency. He urged residents to back Poyyamozhi for a decisive electoral victory. Concurrently, Poyyamozhi, contesting the seat for a third time, recounted his achievements, such as student welfare initiatives including a breakfast scheme, underscoring his commitment to continue them if re-elected.

Poyyamozhi pledged to transform the constituency into a model one across Tamil Nadu, as it heads towards the April 23 elections, alongside 234 other state constituencies. The stakes are high as poll results are set for May 4, with Poyyamozhi looking to uphold his winning streak against a historical backdrop of fierce electoral contests.

TRENDING

1
Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions

Australia Secures Fuel Supply Amid Global Tensions

 Australia
2
Turbulent Waters: Market Reactions to Iran-U.S. Strait Crisis

Turbulent Waters: Market Reactions to Iran-U.S. Strait Crisis

 Global
3
Controversy Surrounds Baramati Bypoll: Congress Calls for FIR in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

Controversy Surrounds Baramati Bypoll: Congress Calls for FIR in Ajit Pawar'...

 India
4
Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict

Destruction in Odesa: Deadly Drone Assault Amid Rising Conflict

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026