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Assam CM Slams Congress Over Alleged 'AI Photoshopped' Passport Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of using manipulated documents, sourced from Pakistani social media, in passport controversy involving his wife. Sarma denied allegations of foreign links and claimed Congress fabricated documents to influence Assam's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:33 IST
Assam CM Slams Congress Over Alleged 'AI Photoshopped' Passport Controversy
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders of using 'AI Photoshopped' documents to fabricate a passport controversy involving his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Sarma claimed these documents were sourced from a Pakistani social media group and manipulated to discredit his family.

Sarma dismissed allegations of his family's foreign business links, emphasizing the ease of international company registration. He alleged that Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi deliberately distorted facts to sway the political narrative ahead of Assam's elections.

Highlighting the contentious issue, Sarma presented evidence showing errors in the alleged manipulated documents. He reiterated that the allegations are baseless and aimed at tarnishing the electoral atmosphere. As political tensions escalate, Sarma warned of legal consequences for spreading false information.

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