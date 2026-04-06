Assam CM Slams Congress Over Alleged 'AI Photoshopped' Passport Controversy

In a heated press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders of using 'AI Photoshopped' documents to fabricate a passport controversy involving his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Sarma claimed these documents were sourced from a Pakistani social media group and manipulated to discredit his family.

Sarma dismissed allegations of his family's foreign business links, emphasizing the ease of international company registration. He alleged that Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi deliberately distorted facts to sway the political narrative ahead of Assam's elections.

Highlighting the contentious issue, Sarma presented evidence showing errors in the alleged manipulated documents. He reiterated that the allegations are baseless and aimed at tarnishing the electoral atmosphere. As political tensions escalate, Sarma warned of legal consequences for spreading false information.