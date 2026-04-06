Kerala's Pivotal Progress: LDF Highlights Achievements Ahead of Assembly Polls
As Kerala approaches its assembly polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled a progress report, stating that 97% of 2021's promises have been fulfilled. The report highlights achievements in housing, poverty reduction, and business friendliness. Efforts in social harmony, infrastructure development, and youth employment were also emphasized.
- Country:
- India
With the Kerala Assembly elections looming, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted his government's achievements through a comprehensive progress report.
According to Vijayan, an impressive 97% of the promises outlined in the 2021 manifesto have been fulfilled or are in advanced stages of implementation. Notably, the LIFE Mission resulted in secure housing for thousands, and significant strides have been made towards eradicating extreme poverty.
Kerala has fostered a business-friendly environment, improved public services, and generated employment opportunities to enhance the state's economic vitality. Social harmony has been maintained throughout, with significant efforts to minimize communal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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