Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi and Vijayan: A Battle of Political Arrogance

In a charged address at an election rally in Mala, Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He accused them of having an 'arrogant' mindset preferring to rule over people rather than working with them.

Gandhi portrayed the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections as a tussle between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, allegedly supported by the BJP. He further accused Modi of sidelining key issues, such as the Sabarimala gold loss, to protect the LDF.

Criticizing a campaign slogan featuring Vijayan, Gandhi described it as disrespectful and arrogant. He urged political leaders to embrace humility and forgo a 'born to rule' mentality, advocating for true leadership that connects with the people and understands their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)