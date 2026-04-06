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Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala CM, Alleging LDF-BJP Collusion Ahead of State Polls

Rahul Gandhi criticized Kerala's CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of collusion with BJP ahead of state elections. Gandhi noted a political partnership between LDF and BJP, and questioned the lack of investigations against Vijayan, contrasting it with his own legal challenges and support from Keralam against BJP's pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets Kerala CM, Alleging LDF-BJP Collusion Ahead of State Polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at election rally in Keralam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated political rally in Palakkad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp critique of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging an alliance between the state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial Keralam Assembly elections.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Gandhi questioned whether anyone other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Vijayan could lead India and Kerala, hinting at their perceived arrogance. He accused them of being in a political partnership, claiming, "Both of them are in partnership. They're supporting each other."

Highlighting his own legal battles and media scrutiny, Gandhi contrasted his interrogation by government agencies with the lack of investigation into Kerala's Chief Minister, fueling allegations of corruption. He praised the support he received from Keralam during his confrontations with the BJP, asserting that despite political differences, the state has stood by him.

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