Arjun vs. Bhishma: A Political Duel in Jorhat
In Assam's Jorhat assembly, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi competes against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami without resorting to personal attacks. Gogoi positions himself as Mahabharata's 'Arjun', aiming to oust the 'corrupt' BJP government, while Goswami highlights infrastructural achievements. Both are appealing to a diverse, politically aware electorate ahead of the April elections.
- Country:
- India
In Assam's Jorhat assembly constituency, the political campaign has taken on a unique character with dignity and respectfulness marking the duel between state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. Both candidates have steered clear of personal attacks and accusations, focusing on their political platforms instead.
Gaurav Gogoi, making his debut in assembly polls with Congress projecting him as a chief ministerial candidate, sees himself as 'Arjun' taking on 'Bhishma' in Hitendra Nath Goswami. He aims to unseat the 'corrupt' BJP governance led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and restore clean politics, a message resonating amid the diverse and politically-conscious voters.
On the other hand, Goswami underscores the development in infrastructure and health under the current BJP government, promising continued progress if re-elected. The contest is enriched by a socio-culturally elite electorate that expects robust political alternatives, with elections scheduled for April 9th and results on May 4th.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Bold Accusations Against Congress Amidst Assam Election Rally
BJP Vows to Uplift Assam's Tea Tribes and Combat Infiltration
BJP's Sanjay Seth Blasts Mamata Banerjee Over Women's Safety and Electoral Roll Controversies in Bengal
Congress Challenges Assam CM Sarma to Oath on Alleged Foreign Assets
PM Modi Warns Assam Against Congress Amid Global Crisis