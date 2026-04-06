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Arjun vs. Bhishma: A Political Duel in Jorhat

In Assam's Jorhat assembly, Congress' Gaurav Gogoi competes against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami without resorting to personal attacks. Gogoi positions himself as Mahabharata's 'Arjun', aiming to oust the 'corrupt' BJP government, while Goswami highlights infrastructural achievements. Both are appealing to a diverse, politically aware electorate ahead of the April elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:39 IST
Arjun vs. Bhishma: A Political Duel in Jorhat
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Jorhat assembly constituency, the political campaign has taken on a unique character with dignity and respectfulness marking the duel between state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. Both candidates have steered clear of personal attacks and accusations, focusing on their political platforms instead.

Gaurav Gogoi, making his debut in assembly polls with Congress projecting him as a chief ministerial candidate, sees himself as 'Arjun' taking on 'Bhishma' in Hitendra Nath Goswami. He aims to unseat the 'corrupt' BJP governance led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and restore clean politics, a message resonating amid the diverse and politically-conscious voters.

On the other hand, Goswami underscores the development in infrastructure and health under the current BJP government, promising continued progress if re-elected. The contest is enriched by a socio-culturally elite electorate that expects robust political alternatives, with elections scheduled for April 9th and results on May 4th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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