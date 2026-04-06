Parth Pawar's Silent Stand: Baramati Bypoll Tensions
Parth Pawar, NCP leader, vows silence over the Baramati assembly bypoll, contested by his mother Sunetra Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated by Ajit Pawar's death and expected to be unopposed. However, Congress fielded Akash More, a move criticized by Pawar. Efforts continue for an unopposed election.
- Country:
- India
Parth Pawar, a prominent figure from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has declared he will not engage in discussions regarding the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll. This election is significant as it involves his mother, Sunetra Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
The bypoll, called after Ajit Pawar's tragic demise in a plane crash, was initially expected to see no opposition as a tribute to him. However, the Congress party stirred the political waters by fielding candidate Akash More, contrary to the Mahayuti's appeal for respect towards Ajit Pawar.
Despite the Congress's decision, NCP leaders remain hopeful. Efforts spearheaded by Sunil Tatkare aim to amicably persuade Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to withdraw their candidate, maintaining the tradition of respect and unopposed bypolls in similar situations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landing on highways: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Congress had step-motherly attitude towards Assam; it neglected Upper Assam, Barak Valley: PM in Dibrugarh.
Congress Accuses PM Modi of Politicizing Women's Quota Law
BJP Predicts Congress Defeat in Karnataka Bypolls: A Political Power Struggle
TMC's Banerjee Rallies Against Congress: A Call to Protect Bengal from BJP Influence