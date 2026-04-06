Parth Pawar's Silent Stand: Baramati Bypoll Tensions

Parth Pawar, a prominent figure from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has declared he will not engage in discussions regarding the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll. This election is significant as it involves his mother, Sunetra Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

The bypoll, called after Ajit Pawar's tragic demise in a plane crash, was initially expected to see no opposition as a tribute to him. However, the Congress party stirred the political waters by fielding candidate Akash More, contrary to the Mahayuti's appeal for respect towards Ajit Pawar.

Despite the Congress's decision, NCP leaders remain hopeful. Efforts spearheaded by Sunil Tatkare aim to amicably persuade Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to withdraw their candidate, maintaining the tradition of respect and unopposed bypolls in similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)