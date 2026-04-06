Left Menu

Parth Pawar's Silent Stand: Baramati Bypoll Tensions

Parth Pawar, NCP leader, vows silence over the Baramati assembly bypoll, contested by his mother Sunetra Pawar. The bypoll was necessitated by Ajit Pawar's death and expected to be unopposed. However, Congress fielded Akash More, a move criticized by Pawar. Efforts continue for an unopposed election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:56 IST
Parth Pawar's Silent Stand: Baramati Bypoll Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

Parth Pawar, a prominent figure from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has declared he will not engage in discussions regarding the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll. This election is significant as it involves his mother, Sunetra Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

The bypoll, called after Ajit Pawar's tragic demise in a plane crash, was initially expected to see no opposition as a tribute to him. However, the Congress party stirred the political waters by fielding candidate Akash More, contrary to the Mahayuti's appeal for respect towards Ajit Pawar.

Despite the Congress's decision, NCP leaders remain hopeful. Efforts spearheaded by Sunil Tatkare aim to amicably persuade Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to withdraw their candidate, maintaining the tradition of respect and unopposed bypolls in similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Key Russian Targets

Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Key Russian Targets

 Global
2
Supreme Court Questions Petitioner on Food Safety PIL

Supreme Court Questions Petitioner on Food Safety PIL

 India
3
Cong made fun of dress, culture of women tea garden workers to insult me after my interaction with them during my last visit: PM in Assam.

Cong made fun of dress, culture of women tea garden workers to insult me aft...

 India
4
Youth Surge in Hungary: A Crucial Election Tipping Point

Youth Surge in Hungary: A Crucial Election Tipping Point

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026