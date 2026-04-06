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Amaravati's Future: Naidu and Jagan Clash Over Capital Vision

Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati project faces political turmoil as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy spar over corruption allegations and capital proposals. Naidu defends the ongoing development while criticizing MAVIGUN, Jagan's alternative corridor proposal. Amaravati's recognition as the state capital remains a contentious political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:09 IST
Amaravati's Future: Naidu and Jagan Clash Over Capital Vision
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In a heated political exchange, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy of making unfounded corruption allegations against the growing Amaravati capital project. Naidu, addressing a gathering in Yadiki village, suggested the claims stemmed from frustration and denial in accepting Amaravati's progress.

Naidu criticized Jagan's proposal, dubbed MAVIGUN, to designate Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur as a capital corridor, calling it 'crazy' and unnecessary. He highlighted Parliament's recent passage of a bill officially recognizing Amaravati as the state capital, dismissing prior plans for capital trifurcation as 'mudu mukkala ata' (three-card monte).

Amidst this political friction, Naidu asserted Amaravati's pivotal role as the state's sole capital. He insisted that except for YSRCP, all political parties supported Amaravati, positioning the opposition's stance as betraying the state's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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