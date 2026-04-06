Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Arrogance in Kerala's Political Leadership
Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their 'arrogant' leadership styles, claiming they favor ruling over collaboration. He alleged hidden BJP support for the LDF in upcoming Kerala polls, emphasized selective opposition targeting, and called for more inclusive leadership reflecting the state's diverse talent.
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In a fiery address at an election rally in Mala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took jabs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, branding them as 'arrogant'. Gandhi accused them of having a mindset focused more on ruling than genuinely working with the people.
Gandhi claimed the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls represented a battleground between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, whom he alleged was clandestinely supported by the BJP. He cited the lack of central agency scrutiny on Vijayan, contrasting with targeted actions against Congress.
The Congress leader lambasted LDF's promotional tactics, challenging the notion that one leader epitomizes Kerala's capabilities. He urged for leadership grounded in humility and collective wisdom, invoking past Congress leaders as models of public service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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