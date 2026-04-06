Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of arrogance during an election rally in Kerala. He alleged a secret alliance between the ruling LDF and the BJP, criticizing their governing style as out of touch with the people's needs.
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In a fiery speech at an election rally in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing them of arrogance and having a ruling mindset disconnected from the people's aspirations.
Gandhi alleged a covert partnership between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that the latter is secretly supporting the LDF against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He pointed out the absence of action against Kerala's Chief Minister by central investigation agencies as a sign of this collaboration.
Asserting that political leaders should work with humility and partnership, Gandhi criticized the LDF's campaign slogan and highlighted the need for inclusive leadership that reflects Kerala's pluralistic culture. He also detailed UDF's promises, including welfare schemes and economic support measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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