Political Storm: Silence over Kolkata Threat

In a heated political exchange, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on a grave threat made by Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, who warned of a strike on Kolkata. The alarming comment, issued during a press interaction in Sialkot, was criticized for not being addressed by Indian leadership.

At a rally in Siliguri, Abhishek Banerjee condemned Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for their lack of response to the threat. He drew parallels between their silence and claims of infiltration, questioning the government's stance and priorities.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee echoed her nephew's concern, challenging Modi's focus during electoral rallies. She highlighted the need for a strong response to the international threat, suggesting that Modi's campaign priorities overshadowed national security discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)