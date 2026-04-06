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Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Breaks Silence with Condolence Message

In a rare statement, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei offered condolences for the death of the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence chief, Maj Gen Majid Khademi. Khamenei praised Khademi and others as brave warriors. Israeli strikes have previously taken many Iranian leaders' lives, including Khamenei's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:07 IST
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Breaks Silence with Condolence Message
  • Country:
  • Iran

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a rare public statement, offering condolences on the killing of the Revolutionary Guard's top intelligence chief.

In a social media post, Khamenei hailed Maj Gen Majid Khademi as part of a "steadfast line of warriors and fighters" who sacrificed their lives.

Notably, Khamenei, who has remained out of public view since becoming Iran's supreme leader, mentioned the Israeli strikes that have claimed the lives of numerous Iranian leaders, including that of his own father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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