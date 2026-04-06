Election Scandal: Voter Influence Plot Uncovered in Kerala
Authorities in Kerala have registered a case following the seizure of voter influence kits containing pulses and cereals from a godown in the Manaloor constituency. A flying squad acted on a tip-off, linking the kits to the BJP. The District Collector urged political parties to adhere to conduct codes.
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Kerala officials have registered a case after voter influence kits, filled with pulses and cereals, were seized from a godown in the Manaloor constituency. Authorities claim the kits were part of an attempt to sway voters.
The District Collector announced that a flying squad, acting on a tip-off, discovered the kits in a godown owned by Champions Traders in Vadanapally. The kits, valued at Rs 72,542, were found during Sunday's search operation.
Following a complaint from the Executive Magistrate, another case in Thrissur was also registered. The District Collector emphasized the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct, while the Congress alleged that the BJP orchestrated the distribution of the kits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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