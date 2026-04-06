Left Menu

Election Scandal: Voter Influence Plot Uncovered in Kerala

Authorities in Kerala have registered a case following the seizure of voter influence kits containing pulses and cereals from a godown in the Manaloor constituency. A flying squad acted on a tip-off, linking the kits to the BJP. The District Collector urged political parties to adhere to conduct codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:56 IST
Election Scandal: Voter Influence Plot Uncovered in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala officials have registered a case after voter influence kits, filled with pulses and cereals, were seized from a godown in the Manaloor constituency. Authorities claim the kits were part of an attempt to sway voters.

The District Collector announced that a flying squad, acting on a tip-off, discovered the kits in a godown owned by Champions Traders in Vadanapally. The kits, valued at Rs 72,542, were found during Sunday's search operation.

Following a complaint from the Executive Magistrate, another case in Thrissur was also registered. The District Collector emphasized the importance of adhering to the Model Code of Conduct, while the Congress alleged that the BJP orchestrated the distribution of the kits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strait Distress: Iran Presses for Permanent Peace Amid Hormuz Standoff

Strait Distress: Iran Presses for Permanent Peace Amid Hormuz Standoff

 Global
2
Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls

Seamless Postal Voting Arrangements in Kerala Polls

 India
3
India Takes Flight: New Pact Solidifies Aviation Security Testing

India Takes Flight: New Pact Solidifies Aviation Security Testing

 India
4
Revolutionizing Cancer Surgery with Minimally Invasive Techniques

Revolutionizing Cancer Surgery with Minimally Invasive Techniques

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026