Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls Major Policy Decisions in Jaiprakash Associates Resolution

The Supreme Court has directed stakeholders not to make major policy decisions about Jaiprakash Associates Limited's resolution plan without National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) approval. Vedanta's appeal, claiming a superior bid override and seeking review of Adani Group's plan approval, is scheduled to be heard on April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST
Supreme Court Stalls Major Policy Decisions in Jaiprakash Associates Resolution
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, the Supreme Court has restrained stakeholders from making any significant policy decisions regarding the resolution plan of the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Limited, unless sanctioned by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). This directive underscores the ongoing judicial scrutiny accompanying corporate takeovers.

Highlighting the complexities involved, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the importance of NCLAT's upcoming review. They advised against intermediate directives besides the current mandate, stressing that any policy decisions by the managing/monitoring committee must be pre-approved by the NCLAT.

The case, marked by Vedanta challenging NCLAT's approval of Adani Group's resolution plan, awaits adjudication on April 10. Vedanta argues that its revised financial bid is significantly higher, seeking to overturn what it perceives as an unjust preference for Adani's proposal. The Supreme Court noted the significance of commercial wisdom while acknowledging its judicial boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm

Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm

 India
2
Punjab Powers Public Transport: Chief Minister Flags Off New Buses

Punjab Powers Public Transport: Chief Minister Flags Off New Buses

 India
3
Fueling Tensions: Israel's Renewed Strikes on Iran's South Pars Gas Facility

Fueling Tensions: Israel's Renewed Strikes on Iran's South Pars Gas Facility

 Germany
4
Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped Intrusion

Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026