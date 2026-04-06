Supreme Court Stalls Major Policy Decisions in Jaiprakash Associates Resolution
The Supreme Court has directed stakeholders not to make major policy decisions about Jaiprakash Associates Limited's resolution plan without National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) approval. Vedanta's appeal, claiming a superior bid override and seeking review of Adani Group's plan approval, is scheduled to be heard on April 10.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal move, the Supreme Court has restrained stakeholders from making any significant policy decisions regarding the resolution plan of the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Limited, unless sanctioned by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). This directive underscores the ongoing judicial scrutiny accompanying corporate takeovers.
Highlighting the complexities involved, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the importance of NCLAT's upcoming review. They advised against intermediate directives besides the current mandate, stressing that any policy decisions by the managing/monitoring committee must be pre-approved by the NCLAT.
The case, marked by Vedanta challenging NCLAT's approval of Adani Group's resolution plan, awaits adjudication on April 10. Vedanta argues that its revised financial bid is significantly higher, seeking to overturn what it perceives as an unjust preference for Adani's proposal. The Supreme Court noted the significance of commercial wisdom while acknowledging its judicial boundaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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