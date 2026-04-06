Trump's Bold Ultimatum to Iran: A Night of Consequences
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran of possible attacks on critical infrastructure if it fails to agree to a ceasefire deal by the following night. Trump's warning was issued during a White House press conference alongside senior national security advisers, amid the backdrop of a rescue mission of a downed American airman in Iran.
In a striking statement, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that the country could face significant military action if it does not agree to a ceasefire deal by Tuesday night. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump made it clear that failure to reach a deal could lead to attacks on Iran's critical infrastructure.
During the press conference, the President, backed by senior national security advisers, described the demanding circumstances surrounding the recent rescue of an American airman trapped in Iranian territory. The operation involved extensive resources to ensure the safe recovery of the airman.
According to Trump, the mission was akin to finding 'a needle in a haystack', with hundreds of American forces working tirelessly to retrieve the airman and prevent Iranian forces from intercepting him first. The President's remarks underscore the escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.
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