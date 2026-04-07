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Congress Accuses Assam CM of 'Witch Hunt' Amid Election Row

The Congress accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of using state machinery to silence opposition after police visited leader Pawan Khera's home. This follows allegations against Sarma's family linked to a political dispute. Sarma denies the claims. Congress demands his disqualification from the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST
Congress Accuses Assam CM of 'Witch Hunt' Amid Election Row
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The Congress party launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after police visited Congress leader Pawan Khera's home. This is linked to a case surrounding Khera's recent allegations against Sarma and his family.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned the police action, describing it as a 'witch hunt' and an attempt by Sarma to silence the opposition. Ramesh said the measures reflect the CM's desperation and fear of losing the upcoming election.

The dispute stems from claims that Sarma's wife holds multiple passports and undisclosed overseas assets, allegations he vehemently denies. Despite the denials, Congress insists on legal scrutiny and demands the Election Commission disqualify Sarma's candidature.

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