Inappropriate Remarks Stir Tensions in Baramati By-Election

In a political stir, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar slammed Parth Pawar's comments regarding Congress' decline in Maharashtra as 'inappropriate.' With the Baramati by-election on the horizon, calls for dialogue emerge to ensure the election goes unopposed.

Sunetra Pawar, contesting the bypoll for her late husband Ajit's seat, faces unexpected opposition from the Congress' Akash More. Although other parties respected the request for an unopposed by-election, Congress stands firm with their candidate.

Rohit Pawar underscores the power of dialogue in resolving such disputes and criticizes Parth for his premature statements, urging senior NCP leaders to engage with Congress for a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)