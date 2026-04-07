Inappropriate Remarks Stir Tensions in Baramati By-Election
Rohit Pawar criticized remarks by Parth Pawar about Congress' decline in Maharashtra, suggesting dialogue to ensure an uncontested Baramati by-election. Sunetra Pawar, contesting the bypoll, faces opposition from Congress candidate Akash More. Rohit emphasized the importance of grounding in both power and opposition roles amidst political tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a political stir, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar slammed Parth Pawar's comments regarding Congress' decline in Maharashtra as 'inappropriate.' With the Baramati by-election on the horizon, calls for dialogue emerge to ensure the election goes unopposed.
Sunetra Pawar, contesting the bypoll for her late husband Ajit's seat, faces unexpected opposition from the Congress' Akash More. Although other parties respected the request for an unopposed by-election, Congress stands firm with their candidate.
Rohit Pawar underscores the power of dialogue in resolving such disputes and criticizes Parth for his premature statements, urging senior NCP leaders to engage with Congress for a solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baramati
- by-election
- Rohit Pawar
- Parth Pawar
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Sunetra Pawar
- politics
- dialogue
- NCP
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