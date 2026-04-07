Vijay's Political Debut: Actor-Turned-Leader Shakes Up Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry into Tamil Nadu's political scene was confirmed as his nominations for the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli Assembly constituencies were officially approved. The TVK chief is making headlines by contesting in the April 23 elections amidst challenges and allegations.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which was launched this year, is taking on the state's major political forces by contesting all 234 Assembly seats. Vijay's nominations faced objections concerning unpaid property taxes, but these were dismissed by the Returning Officer.

TVK candidate Aadhav Arjuna also encountered objections but successfully resolved them, affirming full disclosure of his assets and spotlighting alleged intimidation by ruling party-affiliated lawyers. With nominations accepted across many areas, TVK signals strong preparation for their electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)