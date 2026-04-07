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Vijay's Political Debut: Actor-Turned-Leader Shakes Up Tamil Nadu

Vijay, the TVK chief and actor, has entered the political arena by running for two assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Amid scrutiny and objections, his nomination was accepted. Vijay challenges existing political dominance, fielding candidates across all constituencies and facing allegations relating to nomination affidavits that were promptly addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:51 IST
Vijay's Political Debut: Actor-Turned-Leader Shakes Up Tamil Nadu
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry into Tamil Nadu's political scene was confirmed as his nominations for the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli Assembly constituencies were officially approved. The TVK chief is making headlines by contesting in the April 23 elections amidst challenges and allegations.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which was launched this year, is taking on the state's major political forces by contesting all 234 Assembly seats. Vijay's nominations faced objections concerning unpaid property taxes, but these were dismissed by the Returning Officer.

TVK candidate Aadhav Arjuna also encountered objections but successfully resolved them, affirming full disclosure of his assets and spotlighting alleged intimidation by ruling party-affiliated lawyers. With nominations accepted across many areas, TVK signals strong preparation for their electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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