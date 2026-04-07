Political Clash: Kerala CM Vijayan and Telangana's Reddy in Heated Exchange

The political landscape in India witnessed a heated exchange between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy. The disagreement escalated after Reddy's remarks during a campaign roadshow in Kerala.

Vijayan responded sharply, questioning the decorum expected of a state leader and dismissing Reddy's comments as misinformed. He highlighted Kerala's progress, particularly in its startup ecosystem and ease of doing business, refuting claims of stagnation.

As election campaigns intensify in Kerala, Vijayan accused the Union government of discriminatory policies and asserted Kerala's commitment to constitutional values, signaling a significant moment in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)