High-Stakes Drama: Assam's Election Showdown
The election campaign for the Assam Assembly concluded amidst a flurry of allegations and promises. The BJP, led by key figures like PM Modi and Amit Shah, criticized Congress over various issues, while Congress vowed reforms and justice if elected. A diverse range of candidates and parties are in contention.
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The fever-pitch campaign for the Assam Assembly elections wrapped up Tuesday, setting the stage for a crucial April 9 vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded BJP's assault against the Congress, alleging the party of facilitating infiltrators and failing to spur development during their tenure.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified the rhetoric, controversially targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims and vowing further actions. The ruling party emphasized its achievements in land rights and educational empowerment while promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code.
Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP of divisive politics and corruption. Prominent leaders campaigned fervently for their respective parties, as 722 candidates compete for assembly seats, deciding the future governance of over 25 million registered voters.
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