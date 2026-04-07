Trump's Deadline on Iran Threatens Global Stability

US President Donald Trump has intensified tensions with Iran by warning that an entire civilization could be at risk if Iran fails to meet his latest deal demands. The deadline looms as airstrikes have already hit key Iranian infrastructures, prompting fears of further escalation.

Iran's strategic hold over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil transit, has put the world economy on edge. As diplomatic talks run against the clock, a closure of the Strait threatens to affect global markets by raising oil prices sharply.

The stakes escalate as international voices urge restraint and warn of potential war crimes. The global community closely watches as diplomatic efforts strive to avert a full-scale conflict, with the potential for widespread ramifications if an agreement is not reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)