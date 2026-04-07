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Bengal's Battle of the Ballot: The Missing Voter Saga

A political storm erupted in West Bengal after 91 lakh names were removed from electoral rolls, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of targeting minorities and Matuas. The BJP defended the move as necessary, leading to a fierce debate over identity, citizenship, and voter suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:07 IST
Bengal's Battle of the Ballot: The Missing Voter Saga
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The recent deletion of approximately 91 lakh names from West Bengal's electoral rolls by the Election Commission has ignited a major political controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of targeting politically inconvenient groups, including minorities and Matuas, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Addressing a rally in Chakdaha, Banerjee alleged the deletions were deliberate acts of discrimination. She cited significant name removals in Muslim-majority districts like Murshidabad and Malda, as well as her own constituency of Bhabanipur, prompting outrage among her supporters.

The BJP, however, frames the SIR as essential electoral roll cleaning, rejecting Banerjee's claims of exclusion. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari insists the process exposes so-called 'infiltrator vote banks'. The event has fueled an electoral narrative centered on identity politics ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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