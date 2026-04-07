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Navigating the USMCA Conundrum

The Trump administration aims to resolve issues in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement before July 1. However, negotiations may extend, with potential steps to exit the trade pact under consideration. A full exit under the USMCA's sunset clause could take 10 years, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:44 IST
Navigating the USMCA Conundrum
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  • United States

The Trump administration is working diligently to address issues within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement before the July 1 deadline. Despite their efforts, negotiations to rebalance the trade pact might continue beyond this date, explained U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Greer noted that the U.S. might consider taking steps to withdraw from the North American trade pact to persist with negotiations. Under the USMCA's terms, a complete exit from the agreement requires a decade, he stated.

The administration's focus remains on resolving as many issues as possible before the proposed deadline while weighing long-term strategic decisions, highlighting the complexities involved in international trade negotiations.

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