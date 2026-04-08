Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran
Pope Leo XIV criticized US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization, labeling it unacceptable and in violation of international law. Urging for peace, he called on citizens to influence their leaders to reject war and highlighted the destructive nature of attacks on civilian infrastructure.
- Country:
- Italy
In a powerful statement on Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV condemned US President Donald Trump's threat to obliterate Iranian civilization, calling the rhetoric "truly unacceptable." The Pope emphasized that any attacks on civilian infrastructure contravene international law.
Addressing the ongoing tensions, the Pope implored Americans and global citizens to contact political leaders and congressional representatives to oppose war. His remarks followed Trump's ultimatum for Iran to comply with a deal including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Reflecting on his Easter message, Pope Leo XIV reiterated his call for peace and denounced the conflict as unjust and escalating. He urged a collective commitment to peace and adherence to international law, decrying the hatred and division spawned by war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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