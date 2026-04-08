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Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll

Security measures have been intensified for the Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, following election-related violence. Six candidates, including the son of the deceased MLA, are contesting. Authorities have imposed a night curfew in four villages, and 30 polling stations are set up for the bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:31 IST
Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll
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In Nagaland's Mokokchung district, security has been significantly increased for the Koridang Assembly bypoll. The heightened measures follow a violent incident related to the election that resulted in one fatality.

The by-election, scheduled due to the death of the sitting BJP MLA, Imkong L. Imchen, features six candidates, including Imchen's son, Daochier I. Imchen. Other candidates come from the Congress and NPP parties, along with three independents.

Night curfews are in effect in four villages, while 30 polling stations, including two managed by all-women staff, have been established. Authorities are maintaining strict monitoring to prevent further violence, with the vote count set for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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